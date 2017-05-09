Watch Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern discuss working with David Lynch on new ‘Twin Peaks’ season

The cult show's co-creator David Lynch has also hinted at a few new details regarding the upcoming third season

Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern have previewed the new season of Twin Peaks in a new on-camera interview, while also heaping praise on the show’s co-creator David Lynch.

The long-awaited third season of the cult show will hit the small screen on May 21, ending a 26-year absence from television.

In the new on-camera interview with Variety, both MacLachlan and Dern express their admiration for co-creator David Lynch’s vision, while also each recalling how they were contacted by the director about working together again for the new season. The two stars also joke about how a love of coffee is a job requirement for anyone working on Twin Peaks, given the show’s famous affiliation with the beverage.

Watch the new Twin Peaks interview with MacLachlan and Dern below.

Elsewhere in Variety‘s cover feature on Twin Peaks, Lynch – who doesn’t appear in the aforementioned interview – did hint at one particular detail about the upcoming new season.

While the cast and crew have done admirably well in keeping most of the secrets from the new episodes under wraps, Lynch did reveal that a knowledge of the 1992 Twin Peaks spin-off film, Fire Walk With Me, will be very important in understanding the new season.

Showtime CEO David Nevins, meanwhile, revealed that some of the storylines in the new season will take place outside of the Pacific Northwest. “There are different threads in different parts of the U.S. [that eventually converge]. It does not go outside the U.S., but it is in multiple locations in the U.S.”