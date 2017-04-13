‘Twin Peaks’ new season set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

David Lynch’s 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' premiered at Cannes back in 1992.



The new season of Twin Peaks is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, taking place on May 18 – May 28.

No specific date has been revealed but as COS points out, two episodes of the new season were announced as part of the festival’s 2017 programme.

Show creator David Lynch has a history with the festival. In 1992, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me premiered at Cannes.

The new season of Twin Peaks will return to television with a special two-hour episode on Showtime, at 9pm EST on Sunday May 21.

On Twin Peaks day (February 24), Showtime released new posters for the upcoming revival series.

These two posters depicted the now-iconic photo of Palmer, as well as Kyle McLachlan’s character Special Agent Dale Cooper in modern times. Both posters include the tagline: “It Is Happening Again”.

Actress Laura Dern also recently spoke about Twin Peaks season 3 in a new interview.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Dern said: “People have to tune in, because I am just so excited about it. It’s brave and fiery and deep, poignant and hilarious.”

“You must always watch when David Lynch makes anything,” she added. “I believe it’s what keeps art going. It should be a prerequisite.”

Dern previously worked with Lynch on the films Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart and Inland Empire.

Lynch’s cult TV series Twin Peaks first arrived on screens back in 1990. Viewers were captivated by its murder mystery plot and the show quickly grew one of the biggest fan followings in telly history. The show was cancelled in 1991 due to season two’s poor ratings.

The new season will consist of 18 episodes in total, with the network’s CEO, David Nevins, describing it as “the pure heroin version of David Lynch”.

Nevins had previously warned fans to expect an “unconventional” release for Twin Peaks season 3. “I think it is quite possible we’re not going to do a traditional release pattern. I’ve had a couple conversations with David [Lynch],” Nevins explained.