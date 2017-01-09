‘Twin Peaks’ new season premiere date revealed

David Lynch's cult show will return for a 18 episode third season in 2017

The Twin Peaks revival season will premiere in May, according to new reports.

The cult David Lynch show originally came to an end in 1991 but has been brought back for a third season on US network Showtime.

Despite prior speculation that the show might return in April, Deadline now reports that Twin Peaks will return with a two-episode, two-hour premiere on May 21, with the third and fourth episodes to be made available online immediately after the season premiere.

The season will consist of 18 episodes in total, with the network’s CEO, David Nevins, describing it as “the pure heroin version of David Lynch”.

Nevins said last August that the first of the new episodes would debut in the “first half of 2017”. He also said that he expected an “unconventional” release for the series. “I think it is quite possible we’re not going to do a traditional release pattern. I’ve had a couple conversations with David [Lynch],” Nevins explained.

Naomi Watts, Tom Sizemore, Laura Dern, Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Robert Knepper and Balthazar Getty have all been cast in the revival series. They join original cast members including Kyle MacLachlan, James Marshall, Sherilyn Fenn and Sheryl Lee.

A Twin Peaks teaser trailer has also confirmed that David Lynch will reprise his role as detective Gordon Cole in the revival.

In October, Showtime released a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Twin Peaks. The two-minute “featurette” includes contributions from classic cast members Kyle Maclachlan and James Marshall. Several new recruits including Robert Knepper and Jim Belushi appear too. It also contains shots of co-writer/director David Lynch behind the camera on the revival series.