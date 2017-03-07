Chromatics and Johnny Jewel confirmed for ‘Twin Peaks’ reboot

The revival of Mark Frost and David Lynch's cult series will return in May

Chromatics and Johnny Jewel have had their involvement in the forthcoming Twin Peaks reboot confirmed by their label.

The revival of Mark Frost and David Lynch’s cult TV series, which first aired between 1990-91, will hit the small screen on Showtime in the US and in the UK on Sky Atlantic on May 21 – airing at the same time.

The latest development in the roll-out of the new season has arrived today (March 7) with the announcement that two indie artists have had their involvement in the reboot confirmed by their label.

Echo Park Records took to their Twitter account today to announce that two acts on their roster – Portland, Oregon four-piece Chromatics and Houston composer and visual artist Johnny Jewel – have been recruited to contribute to the new season of Twin Peaks in some capacity.

While the label’s Alexis Rivera didn’t elaborate on what each act’s involvement in the new series might be, speculation in the past has linked Chromatics’ Ruth Radelet with an acting role in the reboot.

See the announcement below.

Meanwhile, actress Laura Dern spoke positively of the third season of Twin Peaks in a new interview, which was published yesterday (March 6).

“People have to tune in, because I am just so excited about it,” Dern revealed. “It’s brave and fiery and deep, poignant and hilarious.”