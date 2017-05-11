‘Twin Peaks’ Red Room brought to life in new street art campaign

A 3D anamorphic version of the iconic set from the cult show went on display for the first time in New York yesterday (May 10)

The Red Room from Twin Peaks has been brought to life in a new street art exhibition which premiered in New York yesterday (May 10).

The room became a key part of the cult show’s iconography following its original run, which aired from 1990-91. The backdrop for Agent Dale Cooper’s dream in the third episode of season one, the show’s co-creator David Lynch credits the scene with “opening up a portal into the world of Twin Peaks.”

In homage to the Red Room and ahead of the long-awaited return of Twin Peaks on May 21 – where it’ll debut with the first two episodes of season three – Showtime have commissioned a new street art campaign inspired by the show.

Street artists Leon Keer and Nate Baranowski have created a 3D anamorphic Red Room, which went on display at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York yesterday (May 10). The exhibition will move on to Portland (at the Voodoo Doughnut Too from May 18-20) and then Los Angeles (at the Autry Museum from from May 25-27).

Last month, a teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Twin Peaks was unveiled by Showtime, which gave an updated glimpse of iconic sets from the original series – including the aforementioned Red Room.