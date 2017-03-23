Watch David Lynch and ‘Twin Peaks’ castmembers reunite in behind-the-scenes footage from new photoshoot

The cult series will return to the small screen in May after a 16-year absence

The cast and creators of Twin Peaks have reunited together for a promotional photoshoot ahead of the new season – see photos, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot below.

The long-awaited third season of the cult show will hit screens in May, ending a 16-year absence. The two-hour, two-episode premiere will air on May 21 at the same time on Showtime in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

As excitement for the new season continues to build, primary castmembers and production crew from Twin Peaks‘ new season have gathered together for a new cover feature with Entertainment Weekly. The first images from the photoshoot have now emerged, featuring the likes of co-creator David Lynch and the show’s stars Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Cooper), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Shery Lee (Laura Palmer) and James Marshall (James Hurley).

See the new Twin Peaks covers below.

Entertainment Weekly's #TwinPeaks covers! http://twin.pk/tpewcovers A post shared by Twin Peaks (@welcometotwinpeaks) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

New video interviews with MacLachlan, Lee and Marshall have also been posted by EW – see those below.

See the full behind-the-scenes video, with additional interviews, here.

Ahead of the return of the show, details about who has contributed to the new season continue to emerge. Earlier this month, indie artists Chromatics and Johnny Jewel had their involvement in the new season of Twin Peaks confirmed by their management.

Meanwhile, Lynch has this week teamed up with Obey founder Shepard Fairey for a new charity t-shirt.