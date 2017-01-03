Has the ‘Twin Peaks’ revival premiere date accidentally been revealed?

David Lynch's cult show will return in 2017

The premiere date for the upcoming Twin Peaks revival season looks like it may have been revealed.

Twin Peaks will return in 2017 for a hugely anticipated third season on US network Showtime. The cult David Lynch show originally came to an end in 1991.

The network’s CEO, David Nevins, said last August that the first of the new episodes would debut in the “first half of 2017”. He also said that he expected an “unconventional” release for the series. “I think it is quite possible we’re not going to do a traditional release pattern. I’ve had a couple conversations with David [Lynch],” Nevins explained.

Fansite Welcome To Twin Peaks has now noted how the 2017 Showtime calendar marks the date of April 30 with the Twin Peaks sign, with the month of May also dedicated to the show. See in the photo below.

No official announcement, however, has yet been revealed.

Reddit

Meanwhile, Naomi Watts, Tom Sizemore, Laura Dern, Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Robert Knepper and Balthazar Getty have all been cast in the revival series. They join original cast members including Kyle MacLachlan, James Marshall, Sherilyn Fenn and Sheryl Lee.

A Twin Peaks teaser trailer has also confirmed that David Lynch will reprise his role as detective Gordon Cole in the revival.

In October, Showtime released a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Twin Peaks. The two-minute “featurette” includes contributions from classic cast members Kyle Maclachlan and James Marshall. Several new recruits including Robert Knepper and Jim Belushi appear too. It also contains shots of co-writer/director David Lynch behind the camera on the revival series.