The first four episodes of ‘Twin Peaks’ season three to be made available on demand

The return of the cult show on Sunday (May 21) will kick off with a two-hour, two-episode premiere that will air in the UK at 2am on Monday

Twin Peaks will make the third and fourth episodes of its long-awaited third season available on demand in the UK after the two-episode season premiere airs early on Monday morning (May 22).

The David Lynch co-created cult show is set to return to the small screen after a 16-year absence. The first two episodes of the third season will premiere at the same time in the US and UK tomorrow night (May 21) – with the US premiere kicking off at 9pm on Showtime, while the UK premiere begins at 2am on Sky Atlantic.

Sky Atlantic have now announced that, following the end of that two-hour premiere, episodes three and four of season three of Twin Peaks will be available for UK viewers to watch using the broadcaster’s on-demand service from 4:01am on Monday morning.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be a similar on-demand option available from Showtime to US viewers.

The red carpet premiere of Twin Peaks took place in LA last night (May 19), with Lynch and the show’s stars Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern among those attending.

Meanwhile, a Twin Peaks parody by the BBC political panel show This Week created a stir on Thursday night after it depicted former MP Ed Balls dancing in the style of The Man From The Other Place.