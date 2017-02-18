‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Seinfeld’ actor Warren Frost dies, aged 91

Frost was also the father of 'Twin Peaks' co-creator Mark

Former Twin Peaks and Seinfeld actor Warren Frost has died, aged 91.

A Second World War veteran who was part of the D-Day landings in June 1944, Frost primarily worked in theatre, but often branched out into film and television during his long career. Highlights from his acting career on screen include roles in Matlock, The Larry Sanders Show and Seinfeld, where he played a character called Mr. Ross – the father of George Costanza’s fiancee Susan – in several episodes.

Frost may have been best known for his role in Twin Peaks. The cult show, which was co-created by his son Mark, originally aired for two seasons from 1990-91, and Frost was cast as Dr. Will Hayward – a physician and coroner who attracts interest for refusing to perform Laura Palmer’s autopsy.

The late actor reprised his role as Dr. Hayward for the upcoming reboot of Twin Peaks, which is set to premiere in the US on May 21.

Mark Frost confirmed in a statement that his father had passed away on Friday (February 17) after a long illness. He was 91.

Paying tribute to his father, Frost said: “From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others. We’re grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did.”