Listen to Kyle MacLachlan’s ‘Twin Peaks’-themed Spotify playlist

David Lynch's cult show returns in May

Kyle MacLachlan has curated a ‘Coffeetime’ playlist for Spotify ahead of the return of Twin Peaks.

MacLachlan portrays FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch’s cult TV show, with his character known for his love of coffee.

Ahead of the show’s return, MacLachlan has teamed up with Spotify for this new playlist, which features songs by David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Elliott Smith, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Foo Fighters and more.

Listen below:

Coffeetime, a playlist by Kyle MacLachlan on Spotify I’ll admit it’s 60’s/’70’s heavy. I guess it’s true when they say you can never escape your past…

Twin Peaks season 3 returns later this year, arriving on Showtime from May 21.

Lynch’s cult TV series Twin Peaks first arrived on screens back in 1990. Viewers were captivated by its murder mystery plot and the show quickly grew one of the biggest fan followings in telly history. The show was cancelled in 1991 due to season two’s poor ratings.

The new season will consist of 18 episodes in total, with the network’s CEO, David Nevins, describing it as “the pure heroin version of David Lynch”.

Nevins had previously warned fans to expect an “unconventional” release for Twin Peaks season 3. “I think it is quite possible we’re not going to do a traditional release pattern. I’ve had a couple conversations with David [Lynch],” Nevins explained.

