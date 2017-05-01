Watch the new location-heavy ‘Twin Peaks’ trailer

The long-awaited return of David Lynch's cult show arrives later this month with a brand new season

A new Twin Peaks trailer has been released, with the latest footage from the forthcoming new season showing location shots from the eponymous fictional town.

The cult TV show, which originally aired between 1990-91, will return after 16 years for its third season on May 21. Its two-hour, two-episode premiere will air on May 21 at the same time on Showtime in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Ahead of that premiere date in just under three weeks’ time, Showtime have released another teaser trailer from the new season. Footage in the clip shows a series of familiar locations from the original Twin Peaks episodes, including the sheriff’s department, the Double R Diner and Laura Palmer’s house.

Watch the new Twin Peaks trailer below.

Last month, it was announced that two episodes from the new season of Twin Peaks will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which takes places between 18-28 May in southern France.

The cast and crew of the new season, meanwhile, recently reunited for a cover shoot with Entertainment Weekly. Co-creator Lynch and Twin Peaks stars Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Cooper), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Shery Lee (Laura Palmer) and James Marshall (James Hurley) all featured in the shoot, as well as giving interviews on the new season.