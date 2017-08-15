Two more characters confirmed to return to ‘The X Files’ season 11

The truth is still out there - and coming soon

As the 11th and final season of ‘The X Files’ slowly approaches, two more cast members have been confirmed to return.

Known among many fans as ‘Mulder And Scully 2.0’, Robbie Amell and Lauren Ambrose bore a striking resemblance to the iconic sci-fi sleuths, both in appearance and attitude, when they appeared in the previous revival series of ‘The X Files’ as Agents Miller and Einstein.

Now, TV Line reports that the pair are set to reprise their roles when the seminal series hits screens again in early 2018. There was even rumour of Miller and Einstein getting their own spin-off series, but it seems that it was not to be.

Back in April, it was confirmed that production on 10 new episodes for season 11 of ‘The X Files‘ would begin this summer.

