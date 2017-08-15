Two more characters confirmed to return to ‘The X Files’ season 11

Andrew Trendell
By

The truth is still out there - and coming soon

As the 11th and final season of ‘The X Files’ slowly approaches, two more cast members have been confirmed to return.

Known among many fans as ‘Mulder And Scully 2.0’, Robbie Amell and Lauren Ambrose bore a striking resemblance to the iconic sci-fi sleuths, both in appearance and attitude, when they appeared in the previous revival series of ‘The X Files’ as  Agents Miller and Einstein.

Now, TV Line reports that the pair are set to reprise their roles when the seminal series hits screens again in early 2018. There was even rumour of Miller and Einstein getting their own spin-off series, but it seems that it was not to be.

Back in April, it was confirmed that production on 10 new episodes for season 11 of ‘The X Files‘ would begin this summer.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide,” said Fox president David Madden. “Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”