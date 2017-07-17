The rapper joins the MTV horror series

US rappers Tyga and CJ Wallace have joined the cast for the new season of MTV’s Scream.

The televised version of the iconic horror film series is set for a full ‘creative reboot’ for season three, with a new cast and location all set to feature.

It has now been revealed that Tyga will feature in the show’s upcoming return, with real name Michael Ray Stevenson playing a character named Jamal. Wallace, meanwhile – the son of Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans – will play aspiring musician Amir.

As MTV report, Jamal’s character is the step-brother of the show’s new protagonist Deion Elliot. The pair will reportedly showcase completely different world-views, and “when Jamal’s ambitions don’t line up with Deion’s, it forces them to decide exactly how they fit into each other’s lives.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)