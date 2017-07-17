Tyga to star in new ‘Scream’ season
The rapper joins the MTV horror series
US rappers Tyga and CJ Wallace have joined the cast for the new season of MTV’s Scream.
The televised version of the iconic horror film series is set for a full ‘creative reboot’ for season three, with a new cast and location all set to feature.
It has now been revealed that Tyga will feature in the show’s upcoming return, with real name Michael Ray Stevenson playing a character named Jamal. Wallace, meanwhile – the son of Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans – will play aspiring musician Amir.
As MTV report, Jamal’s character is the step-brother of the show’s new protagonist Deion Elliot. The pair will reportedly showcase completely different world-views, and “when Jamal’s ambitions don’t line up with Deion’s, it forces them to decide exactly how they fit into each other’s lives.”
Based on the slasher film franchise created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson, MTV’s Scream TV series launched in June 2015. Craven served as an executive producer on the first season before his death that August.
The show began with a modern-day update of the iconic Drew Barrymore-led opening sequence from the original 1996 Scream film. It introduced a new cast of teenage characters played by up-and-coming actors Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Amadeus Serafini, John Karna, Connor Weil, Carlson Young and Dale Heidenreich.
The show’s second season followed in 2016, but ratings dropped significantly.
The fourth and most recent Scream film came out in 2011. In 2015, one of the franchise’s producers, Bob Weinstein, insisted that there are no plans for any more Scream movies because TV is now its natural home. “It’s like putting an art-house movie in an art-house theatre,” he said. “Where the teens reside is MTV.”