UFC fighter Conor McGregor dismisses reports of ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

The outspoken Irish MMA fighter revealed that he was the last person to find out about the rumour

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has addressed rumours about his reported cameo in Game of Thrones.

The acclaimed HBO series will return with its seventh season later this year, and it was rumoured back in December that McGregor had been approached regarding the possibility of playing a mysterious minor role on the show. UFC boss Dana White even went as far as confirming McGregor’s stint in the series as reports circulated.

However, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion has now dismissed speculation that he is set to play a part in Game of Thrones‘ forthcoming new season, claiming that he’d “never heard about” the role before it became a widely-spread rumour.

Speaking to the Good Times Network variety channel, McGregor revealed that the rumour emerged after a mysterious visitor visited his dressing room after a fight.

“That was everywhere and I’ve never even heard about it! I heard about it once after [a fight], backstage in the dressing room,” he said. “I’m banged up, my shin’s in a heap, I’ve been kicking his knees straight for 25 minutes, my leg’s in bits, and he’s trying to offer me a Game of Thrones role. And I’m saying, ‘Listen, come at me with shit I want to hear, I’m not trying to be in showbusiness, I’m trying to be in the fight business’.

“It went everywhere, like, months later! So I don’t know where that came from. But I’ve never been in contact with nobody from Game of Thrones and now I’m starring in Game of fucking Thrones.”

In other Game of Thrones news, Maisie Williams branded people who leak spoilers and information about the show “childish and annoying.”