The UK’s top 20 most-binged Netflix shows revealed – and they may surprise you
How many of these have you finished?
The top 20 most ‘binged’ watch Netflix shows in the UK have been revealed.
The TV and movie streaming platform has unveiled the ranked run-down of the shows completed in full series by most viewers within their first 24 hours. While one might expect the likes of ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘House Of Cards’ to rank highly due to their acclaim and popularity, the ‘binge list’ is in fact topped by ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’, ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ in the UK.
“Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there’s nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing,” said Netflix President Brian Wright.
1. Marvel’s The Defenders
2. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
3. The Seven Deadly Sins
4. Santa Clarita Diet
5. Orange is the New Black
6. Luther
7. F is for Family
8. Trailer Park Boys
9. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
10. The Ranch
11. Atypical
12. Stranger Things
13. Love
14. BoJack Horseman
15. Black Mirror
16. Wet Hot American Summer
17. House of Cards
18. GLOW
19. Grace and Frankie
20. Marvel’s Daredevil
While much hype is gathering around the imminent release of ‘Stranger Things’ season 2, this week saw Netflix confirm that they’ll be releasing 80 of their own original films across the service in 2018.
It is reported that they plan to spend $8 billion on original content over the next year. Netflix released eight original films in the last quarter (ending September 30) and gained 5.3 million new customers during that time, as revealed by the company’s content chief Ted Sarandos in a video conference this week.