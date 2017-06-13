The third season was only made available on Netflix last month

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has been renewed for a fourth season.

The show first premiered on Netflix in 2015 and was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The series follows Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), who is freed from living in an underground cult after 15 years and moves to New York City. It follows her life working for Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski) and living with her roommate Tituss Andromedon (Tituss Burgess).

The third season was made available on the streaming service last month. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has been nominated for 11 Emmys, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series in its first two seasons, as Deadline reports.

Meanwhile, Ellie Kemper is set to publish a book of personal essays.

The actress, who has also starred in the US version of The Office and Hollywood film Bridesmaids, will release a book via publishers Scribner in 2018.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Kemper’s as-yet-untitled book will feature stories and personal essays from across her life, including growing up in St. Louis and her work in the entertainment industry.

“We were bowled over by Ellie Kemper’s gifts as a writer,” Scribner Executive Editor Shannon Welch told EW. “She’s brilliant, charming, relatable, unexpected, insightful, and hilarious. She couldn’t be better company on the page.”