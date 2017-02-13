Watch Tituss Burgess star as Beyoncé in new ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ trailer

Season three of the Tina Fey co-created show will arrive in May

The latest trailer for the upcoming third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has been released, depicting castmember Tituss Burgess walking the streets of New York City dressed as ‘Lemonade’-era Beyoncé.

The sitcom, which airs exclusively on Netflix, was co-created by 30 Rock star Tina Fey with showrunner Robert Carlock, and debuted in 2015. The latest season of the show will arrive in its entirety on Netflix on May 19, 13 months after season two premiered on the streaming service.

To mark the announcement of the return of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix have released a new trailer for the show. Starring Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon – the roommate of the eponymous Kimmy – the trailer lovingly satirises the video for Beyoncé’s song ‘Hold Up’, which formed part of the visual aspect of her most recent album ‘Lemonade’.

In the clip, Titus is shown walking the streets of New York City in a yellow dress and equipped with a baseball bat, while a parody version of ‘Hold Up’ plays. Watch the trailer below.

Ellie Kemper, who plays Schmidt, is set to publish a book of personal essays in 2018. Her as-yet-untitled book will feature stories and personal essays from across her life, with tales about growing up in St. Louis and her work in the entertainment industry included.