US actress Stevie Ryan has died at the age of 33

US YouTube star and VH1 impressionist Stevie Ryan has died at the age of 33.

The actress, who was known for hosting her own show, Stevie TV, took her own life on Saturday afternoon, a report by the LA County Coroner has confirmed.

Her YouTube videos, which saw the actress deliver impressions of artists including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, were hugely popular online – and led to her hosting her own VH1 show in 2012.

It is believed that Ryan had been battling depression – and last week opened up on the death of her grandfather in an emotional Instagram post.

A post shared by Stevie Ryan (@stevieryan) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

She wrote: ” My dream man who I will only see in my dreams. I’ll meet you in Percebo, soon. I love you my Papa.”

Paying tribute, former boyfriend Drake Bell said: “No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!”

Alongside her own show, Stevie also co-hosted a show on E! with Brody Jenner, where the pair were joined by a therapist to discuss relationship issues.

She was initially born in Victorville, California, and moved to LA to find fame at the age of 19.

