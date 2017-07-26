Watch Usher teach James Corden how to dance in new ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The 'Yeah' singer was the latest celebrity to take a ride with the 'Late Late Show' host, with his segment airing last night (July 25)

Usher taught James Corden how to dance in a club during his guest appearance on the host’s popular ‘Carpool Karaoke’ series – watch the full segment below.

The ‘Yeah’ singer was the latest high-profile name to take a ride with the Late Late Show host, with his segment airing during last night’s episode in the US (July 26).

During the ride, Usher and Corden performed karaoke renditions of the former’s hits, which included ‘Let It Burn’, ‘Yeah’ and ‘Caught Up’.

At one point during the trip, Corden asked Usher for tips on how to dance appropriately in a club setting. The question prompted the two entertainers to pull over in a side alley, with Usher then teaching the host how to properly step foot in a club.

Watch Usher’s appearance on The Late Late Show‘s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden below.

Back in October 2016, footage emerged online of Usher dancing with former President Barack Obama to Drake’s ‘Hotling Bling’ at a farewell event at the White House.

The dance came during Obama’s final-ever musical event to be held at the White House, BET’s Love and Happiness event. Guests at the event included Janelle Monae, The Roots, comedian Dave Chappelle and more.