‘Veep’ to end after seventh season

Julia Louis-Dreyfus-starring show to conclude in 2018

It has announced that Veep will come to an end after its next season.

Political satire Veep first premiered in April 2012 and was created by Armando Iannucci as an adaptation of the British sitcom The Thick Of It. It’s set in the office of Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a fictional Vice President, and later President, of the United States. The series follows Meyer and her team as they attempt to make their mark and leave a lasting legacy without getting tripped up in the day-to-day political games that define Washington DC.

It was recently confirmed that HBO had commissioned a seventh season of the show, which is slated to air in 2018. However, now it has been confirmed that this will be its final outing.

“It became clear that this season should be the last season,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter. “We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.”

“Let’s face it, this has been a role of a lifetime,” Louis-Dreyfus added. “I’m not kidding — I really feel this is my baby and I don’t want to mess it up. I would hate to end on a less-than note. That would make me nuts.”

Executive producer David Mandel said of the news: “It was just a very natural thing. We don’t want to repeat ourselves or be boring. It’s bittersweet but it’s right.”

Mandel added of the show’s final season: “I’m so fucking excited for what we’ve got on the board and for fans to see what we’ve cooked up.”