Democrats wanted ‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus to run for office

Star says she was approached by some "top" figures

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed that the Democrats wanted her to run for office in the US.

The former Seinfeld actress stars in political satire Veep, in which she plays Vice President and then President Selina Meyer.

Speaking to Washington Post recently, Louis-Dreyfus said that she had been “approached” by “top Democrats” about potentially running for office. Her response was “not in a million years”.

Louis-Dreyfus also talked about that state of satire after Trump’s victory. “It made it easier to perform,” she said. “It scratches a deep itch for me to satirise or be funny about something that maybe doesn’t seem funny at all.”

Veep is set to return for season six next week. It will return to HBO in the US on April 16 at 10.30pm. A UK release date on Sky Atlantic is yet to be confirmed. The whole season will be 10 episodes long.

A recent trailer saw Louis-Dreyfus’ character of Selina Meyer adjusting to life after her short-lived Presidency.

Veep first premiered in April 2012. Veep was created by Iannucci as an adaptation of the British sitcom The Thick Of It. The political satire is set in the office of Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus), a fictional Vice President, and subsequent President, of the United States. The series follows Meyer and her team as they attempt to make their mark and leave a lasting legacy without getting tripped up in the day-to-day political games that define Washington DC.