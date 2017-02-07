‘Veep’ Season Six premiere date revealed

Political satire recently won big at SAG Awards

Veep is set to return for Season Six in April 2017.

The political satire starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will return to HBO in the US on April 16 at 10.30pm. The whole season will be 10 episodes long.

A UK release date on Sky Atlantic is yet to be confirmed.

The sitcom recently received a best directing comedy series trophy at the DGA Awards, and Dreyfus received a SAG Award last month for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Other big winners at the SAG Awards were Stranger Things, which won the best ensemble gong in a drama series and Hidden Figures, which picked up best ensemble in a motion picture.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, also gave a rousing speech on the importance of inclusion. “We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home,” he said.

“We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy what we have envisioned for ourselves and the marginalised.”

Last year, Veep also won Outstanding comedy series, while its star Louis-Dreyfus was triumphant in the Outstanding lead actress in a comedy category at the Emmys.

Doctor Who and The Thick Of It actor Peter Capaldi joined as director of Veep for two episodes in Season 5 while Armando Iannucci departed as showrunner after four years.

It first premiered in April 2012. Veep was created by Iannucci as an adaptation of the British sitcom The Thick Of It.

The political satire is set in the office of Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus), a fictional Vice President, and subsequent President, of the United States.

The series follows Meyer and her team as they attempt to make their mark and leave a lasting legacy without getting tripped up in the day-to-day political games that define Washington DC.[