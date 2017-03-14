Watch the new ‘Veep’ season 6 trailer

Show returns in April

A trailer has been released for the next season of Veep.

Veep is set to return for season six in April. The political satire starring former Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will return to HBO in the US on April 16 at 10.30pm. A UK release date on Sky Atlantic is yet to be confirmed. The whole season will be 10 episodes long.

This trailer sees Louis-Dreyfus’ character of Selina Meyer adjusting to life after her short-lived Presidency. Watch below.

Veep first premiered in April 2012. Veep was created by Iannucci as an adaptation of the British sitcom The Thick Of It. The political satire is set in the office of Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus), a fictional Vice President, and subsequent President, of the United States. The series follows Meyer and her team as they attempt to make their mark and leave a lasting legacy without getting tripped up in the day-to-day political games that define Washington DC.