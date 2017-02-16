Two leading roles in ‘Versace: American Crime Story’ cast

The third season of the true crime anthology will focus on the assassination of designer Gianni Versace

Two of the leading roles in a forthcoming season of American Crime Story have been cast.

After its acclaimed opening season – which covered the infamous O. J. Simpson trial – the true crime anthology series will move onto a different case with each new season. After the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is covered in season two – set to air in 2018 – American Crime Story will then dramatise the investigation into the 1997 assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace by Andrew Cunanan.

While the Versace season of American Crime Story will not air until the completion of Katrina – meaning a scheduled late 2018 release is expected – preparations for the season are well under way, with two of the leading roles having now been cast.

Glee star Darren Criss and The Bourne Ultimatum‘s Edgar Ramirez have been cast as Cunanan and Versace respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Production on the season is set to begin next month, with the events of the show set to be based on the source text Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History by Maureen Orth.

Future installments of American Crime Story beyond the Versace season are also in the works, with plans afoot to base one season on the 1998 Monica Lewinsky scandal.