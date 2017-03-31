Watch Victoria Beckham and James Corden do Spice Girls ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and spoof ‘Mannequin’

Beckham appeared on Corden 'Late Late Show' last night

Victoria Beckham appeared on last night’s episode of James Corden’s US talk show The Late Late Show, spoofing the 80s film Mannequin and singing Spice Girls Carpool Karaoke.

Beckham and Corden starred in a mock trailer for a faux remake of 1987 Kim Cattrall film Mannequin, seeing Corden fall in love with a mannequin, which he sees as a real-life woman (played by Beckham).

During the spoof, Beckham and Corden sing Spice Girls’ ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Carpool Karaoke-style. Watch below.

Beckham last revisited her music career officially at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, when the Spice Girls reunited to perform a medley of ‘Spice Up Your Life’ and ‘Wannabe’.

Last year she and bandmate Melanie C ruled themselves out of a potential 20th anniversary reunion that Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie B had teased in a YouTube video. It was later reported that Beckham had “blocked” the reunion by preventing the trio from performing the band’s classic hits.

Beckham only released one official solo album, 2001’s ‘Victoria Beckham’, but last year a shelved hip-hop album that she made in 2003 leaked online. Her biggest solo hit was ‘Out Of Your Mind’, a collaboration with Trusteppers and Dane Bowers.

Meanwhile, husband David Beckham recently unveiled a dramatic transformation for a cameo in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur film.