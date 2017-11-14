TV writer Daisy Goodwin accuses government official of groping her at Downing Street

The 'Victoria' writer claims it happened during David Cameron's time in office

Acclaimed TV writer Daisy Goodwin has accused a government official of groping her while on a visit to 10 Downing Street.

Goodwin, who has worked as a producer, poetry anthologist and novelist we well as writing hit ITV show ‘Victoria’, claims that a man ‘summoned’ her to the Downing Street to ‘discuss’ an idea for the programme when the incident occurred.

She says that she immediately called out the unnamed man in question, asking him “Are you actually touching my breast?”

The incident is said to have taken place ‘a few years ago’ while David Cameron was Prime Minister.

“To my surprise he put his feet on my chair (we were sitting side by side) and said that my sunglasses made me look like a Bond girl,” she told Radio Times. “I attempted to turn the conversation to turning exports into unmissable TV. At the end of the meeting we both stood up and the official, to my astonishment, put his hand on my breast.

“I looked at the hand and then in my best Lady Bracknell voice said, ‘Are you actually touching my breast?’”

The 55-year-old writer described the accused as ‘a few years younger’ than her.

She continued:“I had met the official at a dinner and he had followed up with an email. As I waited to see him I drank in the aroma of Downing Street, which took me straight back to the boys’ public school I had attended – a sweaty combination of testosterone, socks and lust.

Speaking of the impact of the incident Goodwin continued: “I wasn’t traumatised, I was cross, but by the next day it had become an anecdote, The Day I Was Groped In Number 10 – an account of male delusion. It didn’t occur to me to report the incident, I was fine, after all, and who on earth would I report it to?”

Goodwin then added that she had decided to speak out in the wake of recent sexual assault and harassment scandals that have shook both Hollywood and Westminster after allegations were levelled against the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

“But now in the light of all the really shocking stories that have come out about abusive behaviour by men in power from Hollywood to Westminster, I wonder if my Keep Calm and Carry on philosophy, inherited from my parents, was correct? The answer is, I am not sure,” she said. “I think humiliating the official was probably the appropriate punishment, but suppose he tried it on with someone less able to defend themselves?

“All I do know is that in writing Victoria, I have created a heroine who is the ultimate retort to the Harvey Weinsteins and lecherous officials of this world, a woman who could never be humiliated by a powerful man.”

She added:“To tell or not to tell is a moot point, but I’m sure that every woman should discover their inner monarch.”

Responding to the accusations, a spokesman from No.10 Downing Street said: “Allegations such as this are taken very seriously. The Cabinet Office would look into any formal complaint, should one be made.”