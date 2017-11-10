Viewers complain about ‘not crying’ at the new John Lewis Christmas advert

'I feel so heartless'

Viewers have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration at not being able to cry at the new John Lewis Christmas advert.

Unveiled this morning in what has become a staple and modern tradition of the Christmas period for some, the festive clip tells the story of ‘Moz The Monster’ befriending a young companion, and comes backed by the soundtrack of Elbow covering The Beatles‘ ‘Golden Slumbers’. The advert has been directed by Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind director and Bjork collaborator Michel Gondry.

Intended to tug at the heart strings, previous years’ efforts (including those soundtracked by Lily Allen covering Keane and Aurora covering Oasis) were renowned for stirring the sentiments of many viewers.

Once again, some admitting crying to the commercial:

However, this year has seen a spike in viewers complaining about being seemingly unmoved by the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Others meanwhile, took to Twitter to voice their nonchalance and bemusement at the ad and people’s emotional reactions: