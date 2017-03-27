Viewers slam Comic Relief for Vic Reeves’ pre-watershed ‘fake penis’ sketch

Reeves appeared to flash a prosthetic penis before the 9pm watershed.

Viewers criticised the BBC’s Comic Relief broadcast on Friday night (March 24) after a sketch in which Vic Reeves appeared to flash a fake penis aired before the 9pm watershed.

As part of the charity broadcast, Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer teamed up with Good Morning Britain‘s Susanna Reid for a comedy skit. While Reeves was asking Reid if she had “seen Kong”, referring to new movie Kong: Skull Island, a prosthetic penis seemed to appear between Reeves’ legs.

Reeves continued the double entendre, telling Reid: “It’s out there. It’s quite long, have you seen it? It’s very long and heavy at the end with a twist in the middle and at the beginning there’s a couple of little clackers… it’s quite hairy at the beginning. You’ll probably miss it.”

Laughing it off, Reid replied: “I don’t think I’m missing anything right now.”

On Twitter, viewers called the sketch “inappropriate”, “embarrassing” and “cringe”.

Others pointed out Comic Relief’s apparent hypocrisy in seemingly allowing Reeves to flash a fake penis before 9pm when Ed Sheeran appeared unable to mention the word “rape” in a report from Liberia.

Bob Mortimer has responded to the controversy on Twitter, writing: “Newspapers and media are telling you Vic reeves flashed a fake penis on comic relief. IT IS A LIE. 100% FABRICATION.”

Sheeran also performed his song ‘What Do I Know?’ during the broadcast, and revealed that his trip to Liberia had reduced him to tears.