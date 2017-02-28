Viewers slam ITV’s ‘awkward’ and ‘unfunny’ ‘The Nightly Show’

David Walliams and Martin Clunes starred in last night's launch episode.

The first episode of ITV’s new American-style chatshow attracted a dismissive response from many viewers on Twitter last night.

The Nightly Show, airing at 10pm in the traditional ‘News At Ten’ slot, is billed by ITV as a “high tempo mixture of topical monologue, studio games, celebrity guests, experts and VT’s”.

A different celebrity will host the show each week, with David Williams presenting last night’s launch episode. Martin Clunes and impressionist Nina Conti joined him on the sofa as special guests.

ITV’s Head Of Comedy Entertainment, Peter Davey, said when the show was announced in November: “We’re really excited about launching this bold new show, and delighted that David will kick off what will be an eight week entertainment treat for viewers.”

Ratings for episode one aren’t in yet, but viewers on Twitter complained that it was “awkward”, “unfunny” and “rubbish”. One even branded the show “lobotomised juvenile watered down chat show dustbin dregs”.

Check out a selection of their tweets below.

Walliams will return to host The Nightly Show tonight and for the rest of the week. Comedian John Bishop has already been confirmed as next week’s host.