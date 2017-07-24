‘Vikings’ season five premiere date revealed

The historical drama will return to screens later this year, with 'The Tudors'' Jonathan Rhys Meyers joining the cast

The premiere date for the fifth season of Vikings has been confirmed.

The historical drama, which takes on the sagas of the Viking chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok (played by Travis Fimmel), debuted in March 2013, and concluded its most recent season back in February. The show stars the likes of Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alyssa Sutherland and Alexander Ludwig.

Plans for the next installment of Vikings – which was renewed by History for a fifth season back in March – were unveiled over the weekend at Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego.

Season five of Vikings will debut on History in the US on November 29 with a two-hour season premiere. A UK air date has yet to be confirmed, though it recently aired on Amazon Video.

As well as the announcement of its returning date, a new trailer for the fifth season of Vikings was also released over the weekend.

Watch the dramatic and bloody new trailer for Vikings season five below.

Speaking about the new season, History’s Senior Vice President of Scripted Programming, Arturo Interian, praised Vikings creator Michael Hirst for his vision.

“Vikings is about bold storytelling. When Michael Hirst told us his epic plans for the season premiere, we needed two hours to tell it properly. Season five is taking our Vikings to uncharted lands we’ve never seen on the series before.”

The Tudors‘ star Jonathan Rhys Meyers will join the cast for the new season.