Vince Vaughn almost played Joey in ‘Friends’

Actor Vince Vaughn was reportedly almost cast as Joey in Friends.

Esquire reports that the Hollywood star auditioned for the part in 1994 but was turned down by casting director Ellie Janner. The character was eventually portrayed by Matt LeBlanc.

Janner told The Huffington Post that Vaughn was “handsome and tall” and a “good actor” but not right for the role.

Vaughn’s Swingers co-star Jon Favreau also reportedly turned down the chance to play Chandler in Friends. Chandler was subsequently portrayed by Matthew Perry. Favreau went on to guest star in Friends as Pete Becker in season three.

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry recently revealed how he bullied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were in school.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month, the TV star explained how he was recently reminded by a fellow classmate that they had “beat up” Trudeau when they were younger.

“We both beat him up,” Perry admitted, “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.” “His dad was the Prime Minister of Canada but I don’t think that was the reason we beat him up. He was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” Perry went on to say.

“I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible,” he added. “I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up. I think at one point I even tried to turn it into love play.” “I think I was rather instrumental in him going on to such great heights and becoming the Prime Minister. I think he said ‘I’m going to rise above this and become Prime Minister’. He rose above both of us.”

Asked whether he has come in contact with Trudeau since, Perry replied no and said: “I feel shame, I don’t want to think about it.”