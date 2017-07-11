The voice of ‘The Walking Dead’ dies in tragic accident

'You heard him because you couldn't help but listen'

The narrator of the hit US series ‘The Walking Dead‘ Randy Schell has died in a tragic skydiving accident.

Schell will be known to fans of the show for voicing the “previously on The Walking Dead…” segment which introduces each episode. A well-known and successful voice-over artist, he’d also worked on the likes of ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and ‘Life In Pieces’.

A frequent skydiver, Schell was out on a jump on Saturday when he collided with another diver. His skydiving partner survived, while Schell sadly fell to his death.

“He had a golden voice, he knew what to do with it,” Schell’s agent told KHOU 11 News. “He was a constant professional. Everyone loved working with him. He was also a brilliant producer and engineer. He was a great friend, a great man and a great client.”

Fans have since taken online to pay tribute:

A memorial service will be held for Schell on Wednesday at 7:30 pm at the Houston Samurai Karate Dojo.

Meanwhile, ‘The Walking Dead’ is currently shooting its next block of episodes in Atlanta, with an October 16 premiere date expected – which will also mark The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode.

Fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ have been speculating that Negan‘s involvement in the forthcoming eighth season of the show may be more limited than previously thought, following Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s recent absence from filming.