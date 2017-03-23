‘Walking Dead’ actress shares her theory on how the show could end

Sonequa Martin-Green shared an ending theory, and so does Andrew Lincoln.

The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green has shared a theory on how the hit zombie drama might end.

Martin-Green, who plays Sasha Green on the AMC show, told fans at the PaleyFest event in New York that she had borrowed the theory from TV legend Larry King.

She suggested, according to ComicBook: “How about last shot, last everything, whoever’s there, we get to the coast, you pan out, and you see all this ships blockading, in which you find out that it’s just America.”

Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes, also shared a more lighthearted theory on how his character could bid farewell to the show.

“So, we’re going through a desert somewhere and I jump off the bus,” Lincoln suggested. “In a very heroic act, Rick jumps off, ‘Cororororal.’ He’s still alive. Maybe it’s the last thing I say.”

“I jump off and I’m like kung-fu kicking, earn my action figure, half way through I get bit… Ow! Doesn’t matter, keep going!” Lincoln continued. “Anyway, I deal with that, and I’m dying on my own. Just waiting to die. I wait and I patch up and a day passes.”

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in ‘The Walking Dead’