‘The Walking Dead’ comic kills off major character

Issue #167 could have knock-on effects for the TV show

The latest issue of The Walking Dead comics has killed off a major character.

US TV show The Walking Dead is based on the popular comics of the same name. It both follows some of the major storylines from the comics very closely and deviates from other plot points.

According to reports, issue #167 of The Walking Dead comics sees the character of Andrea – Rick Grimes’ romantic interest – killed off.

Although the character of Andrea (played by Laurie Holden) died in the TV series during the season three finale, fans have speculated that the show’s echoing of the storyline could impact Michonne, who is Grimes’ current girlfriend in the TV version.

The long-running AMC show concluded its divisive seventh season in April. Four central characters were killed off: Glenn (played by Steven Yeun), Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Spencer (Austin Nichols) and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green’s Sasha).

Showrunner Scott M. Gimple recently promised the show will have a “very different” structure in season 8. Gimple explained that because the new season will have more of a “breakneck” pace, there won’t be as many “deep dives” into an individual character’s story arc.

“By virtue of the fact that the narrative has turned into one of pretty intense conflict, it’s going to affect the structure in ways that make it a bit more kinetic, a bit more breakneck — shifting away from entire stories in one episode, and sort of fractured over several episodes, with little pieces of each story coming together,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“[This is] because we knew the way that [season] 7 was going to be structured, and we knew we wanted to mix it up in 8, and we knew what 8 was going to be and how that would dictate a very different kind of structure anyways,” he explained. “So, yeah, things are going to move, and possibly not have the kind of deep dives into characters in single episodes, but rather laying out the pieces as we go on.”

Season 8 premieres in October.