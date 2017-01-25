‘The Walking Dead’: one of Negan’s victims ‘to return’ in Season Seven finale

AMC zombie drama will return next month

One of Negan’s victims in The Walking Dead could be set to make a return.

(Warning: Spoiler alert) Abraham Ford (played by Michael Cudlitz) is rumoured to feature in the Season Seven finale.

The character who was killed off along with Glenn Rhee in the first episode, is expected to appear in a flashback scene or dream sequence involving his love interest with Sasha, according to fansite The Spoiling Dead Fans.

It would not be the first time a major character has made an appearance after they have been killed.

FOX/AMC

Hershel Greene was seen in a flashback sequence at the prison, long after it had been destroyed and he had been killed.

Shane Walsh also made a brief appearance in Season Three when Rick Grimes was attacking the Governor’s Woodbury community.

Meanwhile, executive producer Greg Nicotero recently denied that violence in the show will be toned down when it returns next month.

Last week, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd said that the show toned down its violent content following criticism over its Season Seven premiere.

“We were able to look at the feedback on the level of violence,” Hurd said. “We did tone it down for episodes we were still filming for later on in the season.”

But Nicotero said although there has been less violence since the first episode, they have no intention of sticking to that pattern.

The first half of The Walking Dead’s seventh season was blighted by falling ratings and criticism from fans, with a 7 million drop in viewers in the US by the time the eighth episode, ‘Hearts Still Beating’, aired in December.

The season broke off for its traditional mid-season break on December 11. The final eight episodes of Season Seven will start to air weekly next month. The Walking Dead will return to screens in the US on February 12.