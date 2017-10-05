Here’s what to expect from Dwight in ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8

Can you trust a "lone wolf"?

More plot details have emerged ahead of ‘The Walking Dead‘ season 8 – with Dwight set to play “the lone wolf”.

The new season is expected to return to our screens in October. While it looks like the is going to be very focussed on the showdown with Negan, now actor Austin Amelio has teased that despite his character Dwight’s secret pact with, he remains a loner with dubious intentions.

“He’s kind of the lone wolf right now, you know?” Amelio told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s in between two islands and every move that he makes, he has to be extremely careful. He’s on a personal battle to seek justice for himself and others.

“The angel on his left shoulder is talking a little louder now than the devil on his right. He’s done some bad things and he’s trying to bring justice back for himself. I think that’s kind of a good summation of where he’s at right now.”

After losing his wife to Negan, Dwight remains vengeful.

“He is really willing to do whatever it takes to get rid of Negan and ultimately get his life back,” Amelio added. “That’s kind of been the underlying objective for him really the whole time is that he doesn’t want that love between him and his wife to leave or to go.”

Meanwhile, fellow ‘Walking Dead’ star Laurie Holden recently described her character’s exit from the show as ‘complete and nonsense‘.

“I think the departure from book Andrea to the screen was a mistake,” said Holden. “I mean, it’s not like I couldn’t pull it off.

“I think the whole stuff that they wrote about Andrea and the Governor was complete and utter nonsense. I did the best that I could to tell that narrative and to justify it where Andrea kept her heart.”