It was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con

A five-minute first-look trailer has been shared for the forthcoming season eight of The Walking Dead, just a day after the season’s UK premiere date of October 23 was revealed.

It shows the various different factions of the show’s seventh season coming together to face Negan’s Saviors. The final part of the clip shows an older Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in a hospital bed with a fully grown beard and close-cropped hair – appearing to tease a large time jump within the show’s eighth season. See the full clip below:

The trailer was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con 2017, where Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman made a separate appearance to talk about his various projects, which include the Walking Dead comics.

Discussing the ending of the long-running series he said: “I think about two or three years ago, I had a pretty good idea for a definitive ending. I have known that since then and been working towards that, so I know exactly where I’m going and what’s gonna happen when I get there.”

He added that he once considered ending the series earlier. “There was an ending I had in mind that I was thinking, ‘Oh this would be kind of a cool ending.’ I got to a point where it should’ve happened and I was like, ‘I’m not done yet.’ And this was before the show. It got to a point where I would’ve had to start building to it and I was like, ‘Nah.’ So, I just threw that out and then I just kept going because I had all kinds of cool stuff I wanted to do.”