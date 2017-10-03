‘The Walking Dead’ star calls exit storyline ‘complete and utter nonsense’

Their character was killed off in a big deviation from the original comic book series

One of the stars of The Walking Dead has called her character’s exit storyline “complete and utter nonsense”.

Buy The Walking Dead merch here

Laurie Holden played Andrea in the show up until the season three finale. In the comic book series on which the show is based, she survives beyond that point. In the TV show, she also became romantically intertwined with the Governor of Woodbury – another departure from the comics.

Speaking at a fan convention, Holden said: “I think the departure from book Andrea to the screen was a mistake. I mean, it’s not like I couldn’t pull it off.

“I think the whole stuff that they wrote about Andrea and the Governor was complete and utter nonsense. I did the best that I could to tell that narrative and to justify it where Andrea kept her heart.”

As Digital Spy reports, she also revealed that her death scene was meant to be different, but was altered by writer Scott Gimple when he joined the show. “I love Scott Gimple for giving me a gorgeous death with redemption so that you understood, and she wasn’t a victim,” the actor added.

“She died on her own terms. But I think that there was so much beautiful narrative that was lost, and that she should have been there for a long time and been the leader that [Robert] Kirkman created in the comic book.”

The Walking Dead is due to return for its eighth season in October. Chandler Riggs, who plays Carl Grimes in the show, has spoken out about what fans can expect from the upcoming season and it seems like it’s going to be very focused on the showdown with Negan.

Steven Ogg previously teased that the new season would dramatically “thin the herd”, presumably referring to the copious amount of character deaths coming up in season eight.

However, possibly responding to fans’ reactions to the slower pace of season seven, Chandler Riggs said: “Season seven was all about building up and getting everyone ready to fight against Negan”, he told Triple J.

“And this season”, Riggs continues, “there’s going to be lots of explosions, lots of killing, a lot more Negan. Lots of fighting. Lots of cool stuff. It’s really, really fun this season.”