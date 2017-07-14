John Bernecker suffered serious head injuries when he fell onto a concrete floor

A stuntman on the eighth season of The Walking Dead has died after he reportedly plunged more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor.

Stuntman John Bernecker suffered serious head injuries when he fell onto a concrete floor during filming on Wednesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Now, TMZ reports that he died on Thursday night after being airlifted to the Atlanta Medical Center on Wednesday, where he was treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Broadcasters AMC previously announced that production on the hugely successful show has been temporarily halted in light of the tragic accident.

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set”, they confirmed in a statement.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

During his eight year career as a stuntman, Bernecker previously worked on films including Logan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows and the forthcoming Black Panther.

The accident comes only days after voiceover artist Randy Schell died in a skydiving accident in Houston, Texas.

AMC are yet to announce when production on Season 8 will start once more.