‘The Walking Dead’ will have a ‘very different’ structure in season 8

Showrunner Scott M. Gimple says the new season will move at a 'breakneck' pace.

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Scott M. Gimple has promised the show will have a “very different” structure in season 8.

Gimple explained that because the new season will have more of a “breakneck” pace, there won’t be as many “deep dives” into an individual character’s story arc.

“By virtue of the fact that the narrative has turned into one of pretty intense conflict, it’s going to affect the structure in ways that make it a bit more kinetic, a bit more breakneck — shifting away from entire stories in one episode, and sort of fractured over several episodes, with little pieces of each story coming together,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“[This is] because we knew the way that [season] 7 was going to be structured, and we knew we wanted to mix it up in 8, and we knew what 8 was going to be and how that would dictate a very different kind of structure anyways,” he explained. “So, yeah, things are going to move, and possibly not have the kind of deep dives into characters in single episodes, but rather laying out the pieces as we go on.”

Gimple has previously spoken about the possible return of a deceased character, while also teasing that season eight – which premieres in October – will get “straight to the righteous battle” between Rick and Negan’s groups of survivors.

The long-running AMC show concluded its divisive seventh season earlier this month. Four central characters were killed off: Glenn (played by Steven Yeun), Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Spencer (Austin Nichols) and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green’s Sasha).

Gimple has since said no character is safe from the chop in the show’s dystopian world – including the long-serving protagonist Rick, who is played by Andrew Lincoln.