‘The Walking Dead”s Robert Kirkman talks plans for the show’s future

The creator suggested at least 12 seasons are in mind for the programme

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has discussed the show’s future.

In the latest issue of the comic book version of the show, Kirkman spoke about how long it would take for the programme to catch up with the comics.

“It took us 6 seasons to get to 100,” he wrote. “It won’t take us 6 years to get to 200 and that will take us to season … TWELVE. And we’ll still be ahead of the show at that point.”

As Creators.co point out, his comments could be taken two ways – as Kirkman dismissing the possibility of the plotlines of the show and the comic tying in with each other, or that there’s a lot more of The Walking Dead in the future.

Viewing figures for The Walking Dead have plummeted in the US since the opening episode of season seven.

The premiere debuted to 17.1 million people, and became the second-highest rated episode in the show’s history. Since then, the number of Walking Dead viewers has declined. The fifth episode of the season drew less than 11 million viewers.

It’s the first time the show has had less than 11 million viewers since season three. The reason for the decline is unclear but one theory is that fans are not happy with the format of the season, with each episode jumping to a different story and set of characters.

It was also recently confirmed that The Walking Dead has been renewed for an eighth season. Season Eight will premiere in late 2017, kicking off with the show’s 100th episode.