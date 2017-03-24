Watch a teaser for Tom Hardy’s next CBeebies Bedtime Story

'Taboo' actor is returning to CBeebies for Mother's Day.

CBeebies has released a teaser for Tom Hardy’s latest appearance on its Bedtime Stories strand.

The Taboo actor previously made special guest appearances on Bedtime Stories on Valentine’s Day and on New Years’ Eve.

He will return on Mother’s Day this Sunday (March 26) at 6.50pm to read There’s A Bear On My Chair by Ross Collins. Check out the teaser below.

Hardy has reportedly recorded two more stories for the programme on top of the Mother’s Day episode and the two already-broadcast shows.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the BBC wants a second season of Taboo.

There was some speculation that the show – which was co-created by Hardy, his dad Chips and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight – might not return after the BBC failed to address its future after the conclusion of its explosive first season.

However, the BBC has now officially ordered a second season – although it is unlikely to premiere until 2018.

It has also been confirmed that Hardy will be reprising his role as Alfie in the next series of Peaky Blinders. Photos of Cillian Murphy and cast-mates shooting the show on location in Liverpool emerged earlier this week.