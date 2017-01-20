Watch Alec Baldwin impersonate Donald Trump at anti-Trump rally

Baldwin joined Robert De Niro and Cher at a protest outside Trump Tower in New York City last night (January 19).

Alec Baldwin impersonated Donald Trump during a rally protesting the President-elect’s inauguration yesterday (January 19).

The actor – whose Saturday Night Live skits as Trump proved popular during the election – was one of several celebrities who took to the stage at the We Stand United rally outside Trump Tower in New York City.

Adopting his Trump voice, Baldwin said to the crowd: “I just want to say, I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to go to the bathroom – I have to pee. But I’m holding it in, holding it in. I’m not going to pee. I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight. I’m going to hold it in until I get there.”

Baldwin-as-Trump continued: “And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I’m going to have a really, really long pee. Like the biggest pee I’ve ever had in my lifetime.” Watch his Trump impersonation below.

After this jokey moment, Baldwin became more serious, telling the crowd: “An American wants full participation and full transparency of their government, and we’ve never been further from that than we are now. These people are a disgrace! They are a disgrace to everything you and I believe in. But there is hope, and the hope is us and us fighting. 100 days of resistance.”

He then adopted his Trump voice again to deliver a parting shot: “I’m going to go to the Russian consulate right now and take a piss. A really super, super strong one.”

Other famous faces who took to the stage during the We Stand United rally included Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Cher, Rosie O’Donnell and Michael Moore.

Trump’s inauguration concert took place in Washington, D.C. last night – and the world has reacted to awkward scenes including the sight of the President-elect dancing to 3 Doors Down.