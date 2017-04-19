Watch Alec Baldwin teach you how to do a Trump impression

Star calls his 'SNL' impersonation 'totally a caricature'

Baldwin’s impersonation of Trump has been a huge hit on Saturday Night Live in the US. Trump has repeatedly responded to Baldwin’s impersonations and REM’s Michael Stipe even blamed Baldwin’s impression of the billionaire businessman, in part, for his unexpected political rise. “It’s totally a caricature,” Baldwin said on last night’s Late Show. He then told host Stephen Colbert how he gets ready for the role, saying that he watches footage of Trump for inspiration. “You just pick a few things. Like I’m sitting in the room and I’m going, ‘Left eyebrow up, right eyebrow down, shove your face out like you’re trying to suck the chrome off the fender of a car.’”

Baldwin also said that he’s getting more praise for his impression that with any other role: “It’s kind of eerie. More than anything I’ve ever done, people come up to me and say something to me on the streets… always thanking me for the Trump thing.”

Baldwin recently suggested that he could retire his Trump impression. He was asked by the Press Association how much longer he would impersonate Trump, to which he replied: “Not much longer. This season on SNL… I’m going to do it as much as I can because I love them. They’re my dear friends. After that, I don’t quite know. I don’t quite know if people want to continue with that. If everything stays the same in this country as it is now, I don’t think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September [when the next season premieres].”

The actor has also opened up about overdosing on drugs in his twenties. “I got sober when I was just about to turn 27,” he said. “And those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker… to my misery, boy, that was a tough time. There was really, really a lot of pain in there, a lot of pain.”