Watch Alex Baldwin’s Donald Trump impersonate George Washington

It's an impersonation of an impersonation

Alec Baldwin’s longstanding Saturday Night Live Donald Trump character impersonates George Washington in a new trailer.

The clip is a preview for the actor’s upcoming One Night Only show on U.S. TV channel Spike. “Hello everyone. It’s me, George Washington, who made America great the first time,” Baldwin’s George-Washington-Donald-Trump hybrid character says.

“I come to you this Independence Day with a special message. First, you’re welcome, for your amazing freedoms, all this tremendous democracy. I grabbed so much freedom from those British losers – when you’re president, they let you do it.”

At one point, the trailer even finds Baldwin attacking himself: “I created this terrific, incredible country for everybody, even the haters and the losers like Alec Baldwin, so that he could have the freedom to insult the president,” he says, before branding his own career “a total disaster.”

Watch the promo video below.

Baldwin’s Only Night Only roast is set to air July 9, with Kate McKinnon, Robert De Niro, Ireland Baldwin and former president Bill Clinton all among those roasting the actor.

Baldwin’s impersonation of Trump has been a huge hit on Saturday Night Live in the US. Trump has repeatedly responded to Baldwin’s impersonations and REM’s Michael Stipe even blamed Baldwin’s impression of the billionaire businessman, in part, for his unexpected political rise. “It’s totally a caricature,” Baldwin recently said on the Late Show. He then told host Stephen Colbert how he gets ready for the role, saying that he watches footage of Trump for inspiration. “You just pick a few things. Like I’m sitting in the room and I’m going, ‘Left eyebrow up, right eyebrow down, shove your face out like you’re trying to suck the chrome off the fender of a car.’”