Watch Bill Hader impersonate Anthony Scaramucci on ‘SNL”s ‘Weekend Update’

The former White House Communications Director lasted just 10 days in the job

Bill Hader has impersonated Anthony Scaramucci on SNL‘s summer edition of Weekend Update.

The former White House Communications Director held the position for only 10 days, after Sean Spicer left the role.

Hader, in character as Scaramucci, referred to himself as “The Mooch”, saying everybody loves him. “I’m like human cocaine,” he said. “You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited but I was out of your system too quick.

“And now that I’m gone, you’re all depressed and edgy and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scaramooch.”

He also riffed on the infamous, expletive-filled phone call Scaramucci had made to a New Yorker journalist days before being fired. You can watch a clip of that below, via the Toronto Sun.

The previous season of SNL was packed with impressions of White House staff, including Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer.

When McCarthy first played the role of Spicer, a source told Politico that the President of the United States resented his press secretary being played by a woman: “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts,” Politico wrote, “it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him.”

A Trump donor also told Politico that the President was disturbed by the skit because “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” while sources said his Twitter silence “was seen internally as a sign of how uncomfortable it made the White House feel,” adding that “the caricature of Spicer by McCarthy struck a nerve and was upsetting to the press secretary and to his allies, who immediately saw how damaging it could be in Trump world.”