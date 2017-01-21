Watch ‘Broad City’ stars prepare for Trump’s administration with new sketch

The fourth series of the comedy show is expected to air this summer

The stars and creators of Broad City have shared a new sketch that shows their characters preparing for Trump’s administration.

In it, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer speak via FaceTime with the former stuck in an elevator. Together they count down to Trump’s swearing-in, unleashing a tirade against the new US President and his VP Mike Pence when they reach zero.

Watch the clip below, via Pitchfork.

Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton made a cameo appearance in the third series of the Comedy Central show.

In the episode in question, Ilana somehow manages to get a job with the Clinton campaign. She is later fired for tweeting a bestiality video from her old job’s Twitter account.

Jacobson and Glazer have previously confirmed that it was executive producer Amy Poehler that allowed them to approach Clinton for the cameo appearance. Poehler used to play Clinton on Saturday Night Live.

The show, which airs on 4Music in the UK, stars writers and creators Jacobson and Glazer as they navigate their way through their 20s in New York. Previous guest stars have included Fred Armisen and Seth Rogen.

The fourth series of Broad City is expected to air in summer, although an exact date for its return is yet to be revealed.