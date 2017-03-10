Watch as children interrupt live BBC News interview about South Korea

The footage has gone viral since being broadcast

A clip of a professor’s children interrupting his live interview with BBC News about the political situation in South Korea has gone viral.

Professor Robert E Kelly was discussing the latest developments around the country’s presidency after President Park Geun-hye was forced out of office because of a corruption scandal on the channel.

The presenter interviewing him was mid-question when a young girl opened the door behind Kelly and walked over to where he was sat, standing next to him and looking at the camera he was talking to. “I think one your children has just walked in,” the BBC presenter told him.

Kelly responded “Pardon me, my apologies” as he tried to push his daughter away. Shortly after, a second child came through the door on a baby stroller, followed closely by a woman trying to retrieve the children.

Kelly continuously tried to answer the question he had just been asked, but kept pausing and apologising every time the children made a noise. Eventually, they left the room and the interview was able to continue. Watch the video of the incident above.

The clip has caused much mirth online. Author and journalist Caitlin Moran tweeted: “I might never actually stop laughing at this. OH MY GOD. ALL NEWS NEEDS THIS”, while Kill Your Friends author John Niven added: “ENDING MYSELF”.

As the Evening Standard reports, BBC journalist Julia Macfarlane posted the video on Twitter. “When the kids interrupt you in the middle of live TV… A lovely moment and masterfully handled by our guest this morning on South Korea.” She has since deleted the post.