Watch Dacre Montgomery’s wild, shirtless audition tape for ‘Stranger Things 2’

Dacre Montgomery has revealed his audition tape for Stranger Things 2, in which he goes shirtless and dons a G-string for the role of Billy Hargrove.

The actor – who previously starred in 2017’s Power Rangers movie as the Red Ranger – plays Hargrove’s bully character in the sci-fi show’s second season.

Now, his audition tape for the role has been revealed. Speaking to GQ, Montgomery reveals that he was willing to do anything to gain attention of the show’s crew and, eventually, the role itself. “Because of the success of the first season [of Stranger Things], I just kind of wanted to make a bit of a splash with the Duffers, because I assumed they would be getting so many tapes,” he explains. “I had the audition details for about a day, and I did the whole thing in the first day because I was so overwhelmingly excited about it.”

Montgomery continues: “I got up, kinda went crazy, shaved all my hair off around my face except for my mustache, and then rang two friends who are still studying at the acting university that I went to here in Perth. I was like, Can you help read for me behind the camera tonight? Then during the day I made everything else happen—the dancing and the rest, going out in the G-string and just playing around with it, and putting it together on iMovie and doing all that sort of stuff.”

It certainly made an impact, with the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer calling him back almost immediately. “I love it because they’re so casual. I sent off the tape at 11 o’clock that night, Australian time. And then in the morning we had a response saying, the Duffers want to Skype you on Sunday,” Montgomery reveals. “They were kind of like, ‘Hey man. So we saw your tape, and, you know, it caused a bit of a stir at Netflix.’ Apparently it was played in the big board meeting.”

Watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has revealed that she nearly gave up acting altogether before landing a part in the Netflix show.

Following minor roles in NCIS, Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy, Brown lost out on a part in X-Men spin-off film Logan. It led her to reconsider her fledgling career until Stranger Things came along.

“I felt at one point I couldn’t do it [any more], but then I got [Stranger Things] and everything changed,” she said, adding that acting is now “like breathing to me.”