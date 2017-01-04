Watch Danny Dyer take on Kasabian for ‘Lip Sync Battle UK’

'Eastenders' star lip syncs to 'Fire'

Danny Dyer takes on a Kasabian track for this week’s episode of Lip Sync Battle UK.

The show, hosted by Mel B and Professor Green, returns to Channel 5 this Friday (January 6), with Eastenders star Dyer going up against Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood in the first episode of the second series.

“I was born to do this — to be a rock star,” Dyer has told The Sun. “There’s no way in the world I will lose to Craig fucking Revel Horwood. Of course he’s my enemy tonight and he always will be.”

Watch Dyer lip sync to Kasabian’s ‘Fire’ in the teaser clip below. He also reportedly takes on Amy Winehouse during the episode.

Dyer recently said finding out he is related to royalty was a “complete surprise”. The actor featuring on the BBC’s genealogy programme Who Do You Think You Are? late last year, on which his family tree was traced back to Edward III, Thomas Cromwell and William The Conqueror.

“Basically, I am royalty,” he told Alan Carr. “I am royalty. Royalty that’s gone wrong, ain’t I? That’s what happened. I’m fucking royal.”

Dyer continued: “Edward III, Thomas Cromwell all the way back to William The Conqueror, and the geezer that built Westminster Abbey, but I can’t remember his fucking name! He is important though – proper geezer.”

Asked if he was aware of the connections before, he responded: “No, I didn’t have a clue. It was a complete surprise. I still don’t believe it now. I thought they were winding me up to be honest with you, but I am in line to the throne.

“And it got depressing first. There was a dead baby involved and all that. I don’t want to bring the party down, and then all of a sudden I’m bowling about at Hampton Court Palace giving it the big one. I couldn’t believe it.”

Dyer added: “What the fucking hell went wrong?”